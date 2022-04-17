TÜRKİYE
Erdogan condemns Israeli raids on worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's support for Palestine, saying, "the events [in Al-Aqsa] remind us of the necessity for all Palestinian groups to work towards unity and reconciliation."
Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories since Israeli forces raided the Al Aqsa Mosque courtyard on Friday. / AFP
April 17, 2022

In a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel's interventions against worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

"During our talk, I expressed to Mr. (Mahmoud) Abbas that I strongly condemn Israel's interventions against the worshipers in Al Aqsa Mosque and that we will stand against the provocations and threats against the status and spirituality of Al Aqsa Mosque," Erdogan said on Twitter.

The Turkish leader wished Allah's mercy on those killed in Israeli attacks and conveyed his get well wishes for the injured.

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's support for Palestine, saying, "the events remind us of the necessity for all Palestinian groups to work towards unity and reconciliation."

The president also said he conveyed his gratitude to the Palestinian counterpart for his call for restraint and prudent leadership in terms of unity.

READ MORE: Settlers storm Al Aqsa as Israeli police restrict entry of worshippers

'Unacceptable' move

President Erdogan also discussed the issue with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call.

Erdogan told Guterres that Ankara strongly condemns Israel's actions at Al Aqsa Mosque, and finds the move "unacceptable."

They also evaluated the joint steps that can be taken to achieve peace in the region.

They also discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Erdogan said he stressed the importance of the Istanbul process for the Russia-Ukraine peace talks and efforts to settle disagreements between the two sides.

At least 1,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 injured in Ukraine since the conflict started on February 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

Clashes with worshippers

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories since Israeli forces raided the Al Aqsa Mosque courtyard on Friday amid clashes with worshippers, injuring hundreds.

On Sunday, more than 700 Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex under heavy police protection to celebrate the week-long Jewish Passover holiday, which started on Friday.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognised by the international community. 

READ MORE:US: Deeply concerned about violence at Al Aqsa Mosque

SOURCE:AA
