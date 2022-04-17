Iran has confirmed it relocated a centrifuge facility to its underground Natanz nuclear site, days after the UN atomic watchdog said it installed surveillance cameras to monitor the new workshop at Tehran's request.

The state news agency IRNA quoted the spokesman for Iran’s atomic energy organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, on Saturday as saying authorities had moved the operation to a safer place.

“Unfortunately because of a terrorist operation that took place against Karaj, we were obliged to intensify security measures under which we moved an important part of the machines and transferred the rest to Natanz and Isfahan,” said Kamalvandi.

Isfahan is the location of another Iranian nuclear facility.

Iran’s centrifuge facility in Karaj found itself targeted in what Iran described as a sabotage attack in June.

Natanz itself has twice been targeted in sabotage attacks amid uncertainty over the nuclear deal, assaults that Iran has blamed on Israel.

