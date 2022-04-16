Two Covid-19 vaccine candidates developed by units of China National Biotec Group (CNBG) to target the Omicron variant have been approved for clinical trials as boosters in Hong Kong.

The two candidates, both containing inactivated or "killed" Omicron virus and similar to the two Sinopharm vaccines in use in China, will be tested in adults who have already received two or three vaccine doses, CNBG said in a statement on Saturday.

Scientists worldwide are racing to study upgraded injections against Omicron, as data indicated that antibodies elicited by vaccines based on older strains show weaker activity to neutralise the highly transmissible variant.

