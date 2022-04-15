Israel has successfully completed tests of a high-powered laser defence system that intercepts mortars, missiles, anti-tank missiles and drones, the government said.

The Israeli Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development and private defence company Rafael successfully completed tests with the high-powered "Iron beam" laser interception system against a range of targets, it said.

A video released by the Defense Ministry showed the moments when high-powered laser beams successfully intercept mortars, missiles and drones.

"Israel has successfully tested the new 'Iron Beam' laser interception system. This is the world's first energy-based weapons system that uses a laser to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets & mortars at a cost of $3.50 per shot," said Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on Twitter.

"It may sound like science fiction, but it's real."