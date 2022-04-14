Last year only one airport had a larger international passenger volume than Türkiye's Istanbul Airport, its operator IGA has said.

Istanbul Airport, Türkiye's largest, saw more than 26.4 million international passengers in 2021 – up 66 percent from the previous year, under the shadow of Covid-19 travel restrictions – showed the data based on the Airports Council International (ACI) ranking.

This carried Istanbul Airport to second place globally in terms of passenger volume, jumping four spots from sixth place last year.

In 2019 it ranked just 14th place.

Dubai International Airport ranked 1st