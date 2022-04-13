El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has said that the Central American country has arrested more than 10,000 suspected gang members as part of a recent push to drive down violent crime.

"10,094 terrorists arrested in 17 days. We're continuing the War Against Gangs," Bukele wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Bukele announced a state of emergency at the end of March following a bloody weekend in which 87 people were killed in gang-related violence.

Since then, police and the military have rounded up thousands of suspected gang members using emergency powers allowing them to do so without arrest warrants.

On Monday alone, police arrested 463 suspected gang members.

The wave of detentions is unprecedented in a country that has suffered decades of violent crime driven by powerful gangs such as Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18.

These gangs count on around 70,000 members, some 26,000 of whom are currently in jail, according to authorities.

Bukele hit out at US