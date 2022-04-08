The United Nations has said it is seeking nearly $80 million for an emergency operation to prevent a catastrophic oil spill in the Red Sea off war-ravaged Yemen.

The 45-year-old tanker FSO Safer, long used as a floating oil storage platform with 1.1 million barrels of crude on board, has been moored off the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hodeidah since 2015, without being serviced.

"The Safer is at imminent risk of a major spill, which would create a humanitarian and ecological catastrophe centred on a country already decimated by more than seven years of war," the United Nations said in a statement.

"International support — including funding — is needed now to implement the UN-coordinated plan to address the threat before it is too late."

The UN said that the emergency part of a two-stage operation would see the toxic cargo pumped from the storage platform to a temporary replacement vessel at a cost of $79.6 million.

In a second phase, a replacement platform would be installed.

READ MORE:Yemen's Houthis agree to UN proposal to deal with decaying oil tanker