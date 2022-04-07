Türkiye has found and safely disposed of a sea mine off the Black Sea coast, the National Defense Ministry said.

The area was secured immediately after the mine was spotted by patrol aircraft off Kocaeli, and underwater explosive ordnance disposal units successfully neutralised it, the ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

This is the third sea mine discovered by Turkish authorities since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with the first detected off the northern coast of Igneada near the Bulgarian maritime border and the second spotted at the entrance to the Bosporus in March.

Where are they from?

Several hundred mines have drifted into the Black Sea after breaking off from cables near Ukrainian ports, according to Russia's main intelligence agency.

"Due to storm weather, the cables connecting the mines to anchors were broken," Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a press release dated March 19. "Due to wind and water currents, the mines are drifting freely in the western part of the Black Sea."

Viktor Vyshnov, deputy head of Ukraine’s state-run Maritime Administration, said "This is complete disinformation from the Russian side," adding, "This was done to justify the closure of these districts of the Black Sea under so-called 'danger of mines.'"

The Ukrainian navy said it alone had the right to distribute safety notices about its part of the Black Sea and cast Moscow's warning as an attempt at information "piracy."

Ukraine's foreign ministry said that Russia was planting naval mines in the Black Sea as "uncontrolled drifting ammunition," turning them "into a de facto weapon of indiscriminate action."

Some observers have said the mines drifted from a Ukrainian sea blockade, but that has not been verified.

420 naval mines