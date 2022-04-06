A key member of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party has said she will quit his coalition government, in a surprise move that leaves him without a parliamentary majority.

Idit Silman's announcement on Wednesday left Bennett's coalition, an alliance of parties ranging from the Jewish right and Israeli doves to an Arab Muslim party, with 60 seats — the same as the opposition.

"I tried the path of unity. I worked a lot for this coalition," Silman, a religious conservative who served as coalition chairperson, said in a statement.

"Sadly, I cannot take part in harming the Jewish identity of Israel," she added.

On Monday, Silman lashed out at Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, after he instructed hospitals to allow leavened bread products during the upcoming Passover holiday, in line with a recent supreme court ruling reversing years of prohibition.

Under Jewish tradition, unleavened bread is not allowed in the public domain during Passover.

Political twist

"I am ending my membership of the coalition and will try to continue to talk my friends into returning home and forming a right-wing government," Silman said.