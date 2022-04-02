French President Emmanuel Macron has called on tens of thousands of cheering but increasingly nervous supporters to help him win a second term as he held his first election campaign rally just a week from the start of voting.

"The mobilisation is now, the battle is now!" Macron concluded a two-and-a-half hour speech at a stadium west of the capital on Saturday.

"It's a battle between progress and turning back, a battle between patriotism and Europe, and nationalism."

According to polls, far-right rival Marine Le Pen is gathering momentum and threatening what once seemed an almost unassailable position of strength for Macron, a pro-business centrist elected in 2017.

The 44-year-old drew an estimated 30,000 people for a gathering styled on sports events that saw Macron enter the room to pumping music and fireworks before taking to a stage set up like a boxing ring in the middle of the floor.

The centrist only declared his intention to run again at the last possible moment last month and has been distracted by the war in Ukraine.

Le Pen meanwhile has been working on a low-key grassroots campaign focused on concerns about rising prices that have dented household incomes.

"Despite the crises, we never gave up. Despite the crises we honoured our promises," Macron said during the first part of a speech that defended his achievements.

READ MORE:Macron to seek second term to save France from 'world's disorders'

He listed them as lowering unemployment to "its lowest level in 15 years", cutting taxes to boost incomes, along with investments in public services.