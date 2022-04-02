Saturday, April 2, 2022

Ukrainian, Russian leaders likely to meet in Türkiye — Kiev

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have progressed enough for the leaders of the two warring countries to "conduct direct consultations," a Ukrainian negotiator has said, according to local media.

"Our task is to prepare the final stage, not of the document itself, but of those issues that we touched upon, and to prepare the future meeting of the presidents," David Arakhamia said via phone link, the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks, underlining the confirmation of Ukraine's thesis as Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Arakhamia added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had spoken to both countries on Friday, and "seemed to confirm for his part that they were ready to organise a meeting in the near future."

"Neither the date nor the place is known, but we believe that the place with a high degree of probability will be Istanbul or Ankara," Arakhamia said.

Russia wants all Ukraine's south and east — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces aimed to seize the east and south of the country and complained Western nations had not provided Kiev with enough anti-missile systems.

In a late-night video address, Zelenskyy also praised forces defending the besieged port of Mariupol, saying their resistance was allowing other cities to gain valuable time.

"Our defenders continue to regain control of localities in Kiev and Chernihiv regions. More and more Ukrainian flags are being flown in areas which used to be occupied. Ukrainian armed forces do not let the enemy withdraw without a fight, they are pounding the enemy, destroying all those that we can reach. We are strengthening our defences in the east and the Donbass. We are aware the enemy has resources to put pressure on the eastern part of our country."

Ukraine retakes entire Kiev region — Defense Ministry

Ukraine has regained control of "the whole Kiev region" after Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital, deputy defence minister Ganna Maliar said.

"Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kiev region were liberated from the invader," Maliar said on Facebook, referring to towns that have been heavily destroyed by fighting.

Irpin and Bucha, commuters towns outside Kiev, were retaken by the Ukrainian army this week.

Both towns have suffered vast destruction and large civilian death tolls.

More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across Russia

Russian police detained 211 people at protests against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, an NGO said.

OVD-Info, which monitors arrests during protests, said police had detained at least 211 people during demonstrations in 17 cities in Russia.

A journalist of AFP news agency in Moscow witnessed more than 20 people detained by riot police under heavy snowfall in the capital's central park Zaryadye, a short distance from the Kremlin.

Almost 300 people buried in 'mass grave' in Bucha outside Kiev: mayor

Almost 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town outside Ukraine's capital Kiev, its mayor told AFP after the Ukrainian army retook control of the key town from Russia.

"In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves," mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP by phone. He said the heavily destroyed town's streets are littered with corpses.

AFP saw at least 20 bodies -- men in civilian clothes -- lying in a single street in Bucha.

Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kiev unsafe

As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned.

Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kiev and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters reclaimed several areas near the capital after forcing the Russians out or moving in after them, officials said.

At least 20 bodies seen in one street in town near Kiev

The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kiev from Russian troops, AFP journalists said.

One of the bodies of the men had his hands tied, and the corpses were strewn over several hundred metres (yards) of the residential road in the suburban town northwest of the capital.

The cause of death was not immediately clear although at least one person had what appeared to be a large head wound.

Russian forces withdrew from several towns near Kiev in recent days after Moscow's bid to encircle the capital failed, with Ukraine declaring that Bucha had been "liberated".

Russia hits 2 Ukrainian military airstrips with high-precision missiles

Russia hit two military airstrips in Ukraine with high-precision air-to-ground missiles, local media reported.

"Military airstrips in Poltava and Dnepr were disabled via high-precision air-to-ground missile strikes," reported Russian news agency Tass, citing Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Russia also downed two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters near the city of Sumy, as well as 24 Ukrainian drones, it reported.

Missing Ukrainian photojournalist found dead near Kiev

Ukrainian photojournalist and documentary filmmaker Maks Levin, who went missing on March 13 while working on the frontlines near the capital Kiev, has been found dead, according to Ukraine's presidential aide Andriy Yermak.

"He went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kiev region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1," Yermak said on Telegram.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser and former deputy minister at the Interior Ministry, also confirmed on Telegram that Levin, 40, went missing over two weeks ago when he was reporting in the Vishgorod district, the area of intense fighting.

Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Putin

The former chief prosecutor of United Nations war crimes tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is a war criminal,” Carla Del Ponte told the Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday.

In interviews given to Swiss media to mark the release of her latest book, the Swiss lawyer who oversaw UN. investigations in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia said there were clear war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

Russian troops disperse pro-Ukraine rally in occupied town - local authorities

Local authorities in the occupied Ukrainian town of Enerhodar said Russian forces had violently dispersed a pro-Ukrainian rally and detained some participants.

Residents had gathered in the centre of the town in the south of the country to talk and sing the Ukrainian national anthem, when Russian soldiers arrived and bundled some into detention vans, the local administration said in an online post.

"The occupiers are dispersing the protesters with explosions," it said in a separate post on Telegram, sharing a video of wh at appeared to be multiple stun grenades landing in a square and letting off bangs and clouds of white smoke next to the town's main cultural centre.

More than 4.1 million Ukrainian refugees flee conflict

Nearly 4.14 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia's full-scale operation began on February 24, with tens of thousands continuing to flood into neighbouring countries each day, UN numbers show.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, said that 4,137,842 Ukrainians had fled in just over five weeks, an increase of 34,966 on the figure given Friday.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, nearly 205,500 non-Ukrainians living, studying or working in the country have also left.

Death toll from Mykolaiv strike keeps growing

At least 33 people have been killed and 34 injured in a Russian rocket strike on the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv. Ukrainian officials gave the latest death toll in a statement, updating the numbers of the deadly strike that hit Mykolaiv on Tuesday.

Rescuers sent by the State Emergency Service have been searching the wreckage for survivors since Russian forces struck the building, which housed the office of regional governor Vitaliy Kim. The governor, who was not on the premises at the time of the attack, late r posted social media images showing a gaping hole in the nine-story structure.

The confirmed death toll has risen steadily as the search and rescue operation continues.

Kyrgyz police arrest activists at rally against Putin

Police in Kyrgyzstan detained around 20 activists who defied court bans on rallies related to Russia's offensive in Ukraine by protesting against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to AFP news agency correspondent.

The arrests in the capital Bishkek come as the gruelling conflict fuels pro- and anti-Moscow sentiment in ex-Soviet Central Asia, a five-country region tightly-tied to Russia.

Impoverished Kyrgyzstan's Kremlin-loyal president Sadyr Japarov had on Friday pleaded with protesters to limit their rally to a park in the city rather than march to the Russian embassy, as they had announced on social media.

Red Cross to attempt new Mariupol evacuations

A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port. The International Committee of the Red Cross says its Mariupol operation has been approved by both sides, but major details were still being worked.

ICRC sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed.