Last week, President Vladimir Putin demanded payment for Russian gas sold to “unfriendly” countries to be in roubles and not euros, a move aimed at sidestepping Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its attack on Ukraine.

The Russian central bank, the Kremlin and Gazprom – which accounts for 40 percent of European gas imports – are expected to present their proposals for rouble payments to Putin today.

“We are not going to supply gas for free, this is clear,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a press conference on Tuesday. “In our situation, this is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity [with European customers].”

Referring to the new rouble payment mechanism, Peskov said “all modalities are being developed so that this system is simple, understandable and feasible for respected European and international buyers”.

“Putin sought to send a clear message – if you want our gas, then buy our currency,” says Mikhail Sebastian, a London-based political risk consultant. “US dollars and euros are less useful to Moscow as sanctions tighten,” he tells TRT World.

However, in a call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz yesterday, Putin appeared to backtrack on his rouble demand, lending weight to what observers have described as a “game of chicken” between Moscow and the EU.

But Russia’s demand had already enhanced security supply concerns, with companies and EU nations scrambling to plan for potential consequences.

Germany, which is particularly reliant on Russian natural gas, yesterday declared an “early emergency” for gas supplies and is moving closer to gas rationing. German economy minister Robert Habeck called on consumers and businesses to reduce consumption, saying that “every kilowatt-hour counts.”

Who will blink first?

Leaders from some EU member states said last week that Russia’s demand could breach supply contracts. It is unclear whether Russia plans to tear up existing contracts that set the price in euros or dollars.

According to Gazprom, 58 percent of its natural gas sales to Europe and other countries were settled in euros, while US dollars accounted for around 39 percent of gross sales. British pounds rounded out the remaining 3 percent.

Andrei Belyi, the founder of Estonian energy consultancy Balesene OU, said that Russia’s bid can engender a contractual dispute because the demand covers existing agreements.