Armenia’s prime minister has voiced readiness to work for a peace deal with its neighbour Azerbaijan ahead of a meeting in the EU capital Brussels with the Azerbaijani president.

“I once again express the readiness of the Republic of Armenia to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan,” said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following a Cabinet meeting, local news agency Armenpress reported on Thursday.

“Armenia is ready to immediately launch peace talks,” he added.

“I hope to discuss and agree at that meeting with the president of Azerbaijan (Ilham Aliyev) all issues relating to the launch of peace talks,” he said.

The leaders of the two Caucasus nations are set to meet next Wednesday in Brussels with Charles Michel, head of the European Commission.

Decades of tension