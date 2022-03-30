Delhi-based photographer Amit Pasricha is a man on a mission: to document India’s lesser-known and often forgotten heritage sites.

It was a desire that manifested over several years, one that finally culminated in a sprawling project titled, India Lost and Found (ILF) in 2018.

The unofficial figures of neglected, crumbling heritage sites in India tally around 700,000. Yet, the “official” list that enjoys the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is just3,650. It's impossible to know how many structures have already been lost or are at the risk of being lost because there aren't any official records of them.

“[The] ‘India Lost and Found’ project was born out of two things. One, as an artist, to do something beyond publishing books on monuments, and two to make an impact with my photography for the greater good,” says Amit Pasricha, the photographer, and author of “The Monumental India,” one of the world's most popular coffee table books.

Born into a family of photographers, Pasricha is the author of several coffee-table books, including India at Home (2017), which depicts a cross-section of the Indian populace in their own homes, telling a story through the images.

Among the many places he's photographed include Allahabad's Khusro Bagh; the Rajasthan forts Jaigarh and Mohangarh; Nainital's 1899 Raj Bhavan, with its Scottish-style wooden staircases and dark oak paneling; Chhattisgarh's beautiful and abandoned temples; as well as Daman and Diu's colonial forts.

The ILF project is dear to Pasricha’s heart because he has always had a soft spot for documenting the country’s neglected heritage sites. But he understood that photography can only do so much, where people often focus more on the art of the photography rather than on the subject of the photograph itself.

The goal, Pasricha says, is to "redefine built heritage" and to create a forum "for engaging in a dialogue on built heritage”. In order to write about these lesser-known landmarks, he realised that he required the help of historical experts like William Dalrymple, social worker Laila Tyabji, and Arvind Singh Mewar, a member of the Udaipur royal family.

However, it was a task that could not be accomplished alone. So Pasricha decided to form a team of young volunteers, and together they are attempting to build a massive cultural repository of knowledge centred around the historical landmarks of India.

It takes a tremendous amount of time and effort as well as the cooperation of the general public in order to adequately document and research an undetermined number of cultural landmarks around the country.

With the help of more than 600 volunteers and patrons, he's scouring the country for historically overlooked sites and documenting them for posterity. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, ASI listings, and conservation architects, museologists, historians, heritage enthusiasts are all contributing to the endeavor.

Pasricha also used social media to build awareness around the campaign and to his surprise, he found that the younger generation not only wanted to consume the content but also become a part of the project.

This was fortuitous because, in Pasricha’s opinion, the way to save these monuments is to evoke the culture that surrounds its, like a sense of the time, the people, their lives and aspirations.

“The idea is that through all that, we could get people to emotionally bond with these structures. In this way, they've got a reason to want to protect them, just like people will have a reason to want to protect their grandfather's home because the memory of his father was in that house and not because it was a structure,” Pasricha says.

In viewing heritage as open museums in nature, the project sees these structures beyond just brick and mortar.