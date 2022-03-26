Joint Turkish production of a European missile system was discussed when the Turkish president met with Italian and French leaders in Brussels earlier this week, according to Türkiye’s top diplomat.

During NATO meetings in Brussels on the Ukraine aggression, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi “and the main issue was the Eurosam SAMP/T and defence system,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Doha Forum on Saturday.

Eurosam “is a joint venture of France and Italy. And we signed an agreement, a letter of intention with Eurosam like eight years ago, (but) nothing happened until today. Now those two countries are most curious to have joint production in Türkiye to export SAMP/T, the air defence system, to my country," Cavusoglu explained.

Transferring S-400s 'out of question'

Asked whether after its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence, Türkiye might buy more such systems from Russia, Cavusoglu said that Türkiye purchased the S-400s and it is a “done deal.”

Touching on rumors that Türkiye might give its S-400 system to Ukraine, Cavusoglu said this “is out of the question.”

Türkiye needs more air defence systems, and would prefer to buy them from the US or other allies, he said, but added: “If we cannot purchase from our allies, I have to find another source.”

Türkiye bought the S-400s after years of efforts to buy US Patriot missiles were rebuffed. After the S-400 purchase, the US suspended Türkiye from the F-35 jet program and imposed sanctions.

Both Türkiye and the US have expressed interest in resolving the dispute.

Natural gas, defence industry

Pointing out that Türkiye's natural gas dependence on Russia has fallen from 51 percent four years ago to less than 40 percent now, Cavusoglu said: “We are diversifying and finding new energy sources, and we are also investing a lot in renewables.”

On defence products, he said that Türkiye currently produces more than 70 percent of its defence needs.

Explaining that they are also working on an air defence system, Cavusoglu said that they are also trying to find alternatives to meet Türkiye's air defence system needs.