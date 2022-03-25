Bed nets treated with a new kind of insecticide cut malaria cases in children by almost half in a large trial in Tanzania, according to a study in The Lancet, raising hopes of a new weapon in the fight against the age-old killer.

Bed nets have been instrumental to the vast progress the world has made in recent decades against malaria, with millions of lives saved. But progress has stalled in the last few years, in part because the mosquitoes which spread the infection have increasingly developed resistance to the insecticide used in existing nets.

In 2020, 627,000 people died of malaria, mainly children in sub-Saharan Africa.

Now, researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the UK (LSHTM), the National Institute for Medical Research and Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College in Tanzania, and the University of Ottawa in Canada have shown that a new insecticide –– the first in 40 years –– is both safe and effective in a real-world randomised trial.

Chlorfenapyr, pyrethroid treatment

The nets, treated with chlorfenapyr as well as pyrethroid, the usual chemical used, reduced malaria prevalence when compared with the existing nets by 43 percent in the first year and 37 percent in the second year of the trial.