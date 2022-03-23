Pakistan's prime minister has urged foreign ministers from Muslim-majority nations to help end Russia's assault on Ukraine, appealing also to China's top diplomat to join the effort while regretting the Islamic world's failure in resolving more than seven-decade Palestine and Kashmir conflicts.

Imran Khan spoke at the start of a two-day gathering in Islamabad of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday, which for the first time saw the attendance of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi as a special guest.

The attack on Ukraine "could have great consequences for the world," PM Khan warned and added that the rest of the planet is "already suffering," with surging prices of oil, gas and wheat from a region known as the breadbasket of the world.

He urged the ministers to "mediate, try to bring about a ceasefire and an end to the conflict."

Wang's attendance underscored China's increasing influence among OIC countries.

About OIC's role in resolving the oldest disputes on the UN agenda, PM Khan said, "We have failed both the Palestinians and the people of Kashmir. I am sad to say that we have been able to make no impact at all."

Khan said Western countries did "not take the OIC seriously" because "we are a divided house and those powers know it.

"We (Muslims) are 1.5 billion people and yet our voice to stop this blatant injustice is insignificant."

Referring to India's annexation of India-administered Kashmir in 2019, Khan said: "Nothing happened because they [India] feels no pressure. They feel we can just [pass] a resolution and then [go] back to our usual business."

Khan said the "daylight robbery in Palestine" will continue unless OIC is united on core disputes.

China on Ukraine peace talks

In his speech at the conference, the Chinese foreign minister said China supports Russia and Ukraine continuing peace talks for the sake of a ceasefire, an end to the conflict and peace.

"We need to prevent humanitarian disasters and prevent the spillover of the Ukrainian crisis from affecting or harming the legitimate rights and interests of other regions and countries," he said.

Later, Wang met with Khan, according to a government statement.