The Turkish president has stressed on the necessity of continuing diplomatic efforts to end Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We are aware of the difficulties of the conditions (Russia-Ukraine conflict), but we will continue our sincere efforts, acknowledging that diplomacy is the only way out," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference on Tuesday with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Ankara.

Erdogan said Türkiye has taken a "clear stance" since the very beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, calling for common sense to prevail and holding dialogue on every occasion.

He later voiced hopes that the NATO military alliance will play a key role toward a world dominated by peace.

Ahead of the NATO's extraordinary leaders' summit later this week, Erdogan called on members "to show solidarity, and be together when it comes to the defence industry."

On relations with the Netherlands, Erdogan said the two countries "have common will to improve cooperation as NATO allies."

Rutte appreciates Turkish role in NATO

For his part, Rutte hailed Türkiye's role in NATO, saying it "carries enormous political and military importance for the alliance."