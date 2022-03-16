Russia's attack on Ukraine will affect the entire global economy, and could fundamentally reshape the global economic order in the longer term, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The conflict is boosting prices for food and energy, fuelling inflation and eroding the value of incomes, while disrupting trade, supply chains and remittances in Ukraine's neighbours, the IMF said on Tuesday.

It is also eroding business confidence and triggering uncertainty among investors that will depress asset prices, tighten financial conditions and could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets, it added.

"The conflict is a major blow to the global economy that will hurt growth and raise prices," the IMF said in a post on its website.

IMF officials have already said they expect to lower the Fund's previous forecast for 4.4 percent global economic growth in 2022. In Tuesday's post, they suggested their regional growth forecasts would also be likely be revised downward.

The IMF is due to release updated forecasts on April 19.

Food insecurity likely to increase