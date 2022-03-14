Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Ankara amid intensified diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The visit scheduled for Monday will take place upon an invitation from the Turkish president.

The two leaders will discuss “all aspects of the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Germany," the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Monday.

"Possible steps for the enhancing of the cooperation between the two countries” will be part of the exchange according to the statement.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, along with other current regional and international issues, will also be discussed during the chancellor’s visit.

Türkiye-EU relations will “in particular” be in the spotlight.

Monday's visit will be Scholz's first official trip to Türkiye since he took office in December.

READ MORE: Erdogan, Mitsotakis agree to improve Türkiye, Greece relations