At least 30 people have been killed in attacks in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a local official said, with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group suspected of being responsible.

Kinos Kathuho, head of a civil society group in Mamove in the volatile Beni region reported the deaths on Sunday.

He said ADF rebel fighters entered the village of Mambumembume on Friday night.

"For the moment, we have a toll of 27 people killed, several houses and motorbikes burned, several people missing," he said. Two other groups of attackers went to two other nearby villages, where at least five people were also killed, he added.

Given the remoteness of the area and the poor communications those figures could not be verified.

Local residents are "fleeing in all directions" said Kathuho, adding that there was "no military position" in the area.

