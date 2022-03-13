The death toll in a train crash in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reached 75, officials said, as experts began looking at the causes of the crash.

Officials on Saturday gave a toll of 60 men, women and children killed in the accident, which happened on Thursday night when a freight service train derailed in Lualaba province.

The new toll came on Sunday from Fabien Mutomb, head of the state railway company SNCC, after he visited the site with a team assembled to investigate the disaster.

Of the 125 people injured 28 were in a critical condition, said the Communications Ministry.

Cause of accident

Rail officials have not said what caused the crash, but investigators will be looking at the condition of the track.

The province's Interior Minister, Deodat Kapenda, who was among those who visited the site, said in a statement on Sunday evening that the accident appeared to have been caused by a sudden loss of traction.

Mutomb, in his statement, said one possible cause might have been the overloading of the train because of people illegally hitching a ride on it.

"Measures will be taken to ensure that this kind of incident does not happen again," and those responsible would be punished, he added.

On Saturday, the SNCC's director of infrastructure Marc Manyonga Ndambo told the AFP news agency the train had been made up of 15 wagons, 12 of them empty.