TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, Mitsotakis agree to improve Türkiye, Greece relations
Turkish President Erdogan, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis discuss mutual, regional benefits of increasing cooperation between the two countries during their meeting in Istanbul.
Erdogan, Mitsotakis agree to improve Türkiye, Greece relations
With its new economic strategy, Türkiye has recently opened the door to foreign trade cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Armenia. / AA
March 13, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have agreed to improve bilateral relations and to focus on positive agenda.

Apart from bilateral relations, many regional and global developments, including the latest geopolitical issues and repercussions of the Russian attack on Ukraine, were discussed at the meeting held between the two leaders, the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate said on Sunday.

It was stressed during the meeting that Türkiye and Greece bear a special responsibility in Europe's security architecture which is changed with the Russian attack on Ukraine, the statement added.

The meeting also focused on the mutual and regional benefits of increasing cooperation between the two countries.

READ MORE: President Erdogan, Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet amid Ukraine conflict

Communication channels to stay open

Recommended

The two leaders also agreed to improve bilateral relations and to keep communication channels open, despite disagreements between the countries, the statement said.

The steps to be taken to reach the $10 billion bilateral trade volume were also discussed in the meeting.

Reiterating Türkiye’s steps to open a new page in bilateral relations, Erdogan told Mitsotakis he maintains a belief in progress in Aegean Sea-related issues, fight against terrorism, and irregular migration.

The issues can be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue and thus two neighbouring countries should always maintain dialogue and not only in times of crisis, the Turkish president added.

READ MORE: For Ukraine, NATO needs to recognise Turkiye’s unique geopolitical role

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay