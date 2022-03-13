Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have agreed to improve bilateral relations and to focus on positive agenda.

Apart from bilateral relations, many regional and global developments, including the latest geopolitical issues and repercussions of the Russian attack on Ukraine, were discussed at the meeting held between the two leaders, the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate said on Sunday.

It was stressed during the meeting that Türkiye and Greece bear a special responsibility in Europe's security architecture which is changed with the Russian attack on Ukraine, the statement added.

The meeting also focused on the mutual and regional benefits of increasing cooperation between the two countries.

Communication channels to stay open