WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran claims responsibility for Erbil attacks, targets Israeli 'centre'
The missiles fell in northern Iraq's Erbil, which hosts US-led coalition troops, officials say, but no casualties were reported.
Iran claims responsibility for Erbil attacks, targets Israeli 'centre'
Security forces in northern Iraq said "a dozen ballistic missiles" targeted the city of Erbil, including US facilities. / Reuters
March 13, 2022

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has said that they targeted an Israeli "strategic centre" in Iraq with missiles, after Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq reported cross-border missile fire.

A "strategic centre for conspiracy and mischiefs of the Zionists was targeted by powerful precision missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.", it said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, security forces in northern Iraq said "a dozen ballistic missiles" targeted the city of Erbil, including US facilities, causing damage but no major casualties in the early hours of Sunday.

Sunday's attack on Erbil comes nearly a week after two officers from Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed in Syria in a strike attributed to key US ally Israel.

The Guard had already warned last week that Israel, Iran's arch enemy, "will pay for this crime".

The Guard's statement on Sunday said: "once again, we warn the criminal Zionist regime that the repetition of any mischief will face harsh, decisive and destructive responses."

Green Zone

Recommended

Two rockets targeted Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone that houses the US embassy early on Sunday, Iraq's security forces said in a statement.

"The Green Zone in Baghdad was the target of two Katyusha rockets. The first was shot down in the air by C-RAM defence batteries, the second fell in a square, damaging two vehicles," the statement said.

A security source said that the shot down rocket fell near the US embassy, while the second came down roughly 500 metres (1640 ft) away.

The US State Department reported that there were no casualties or injuries in the attack.

In recent months, dozens of rocket assaults or drone bomb attacks have targeted US troops and interests in Iraq.

The attacks are rarely claimed but are routinely pinned on pro-Iran factions in Iraq.

READ MORE: The Peshmerga's return: A looming crisis in Iraq's disputed Kirkuk

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin