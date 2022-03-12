The first prototype of Bayraktar Kizilelma, National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System (MIUS) developed by Baykar Technologies, has entered the production line.

The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Selcuk Bayraktar, said in a statement on Saturday that Kizilelma is a goal that always goes further and is always pursued.

"It will always carry us forward and into the future," Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar Kizilelma will have aggressive maneuvers, advanced artificial intelligence and the ability to carry out air-to-air combat like manned warplanes.

It is thought to become one of the most powerful vehicles on the battlefield in the future.

"Manned warplanes will no longer be developed. From now on, the most powerful elements of the battlefield will be unmanned systems," said Bayraktar.

Bayraktar Kizilelma will have the ability to land and take off on ships with short runways, such as the TCG Anadolu ship, which Türkiye has built and is currently conducting cruise tests.

Thus it is expected to play an important role in overseas missions, such as protection of the Blue Homeland.

