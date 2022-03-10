The Hungarian parliament has elected Katalin Novak, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as the EU member's first ever woman president.

Novak, who most recently served as a minister for family policy, portrayed her election on Thursday as a victory for women. The 44-year-old is Hungary's youngest ever head of state.

She was elected to the mostly ceremonial role by 137 votes to 51 in the parliament dominated by Orban's right-wing Fidesz party ahead of opposition challenger Peter Rona, an economist.

"We women rear children, care for the ill, cook, do the work of two people if needs be, earn money, teach, win Nobel prizes, clean windows," Novak said in a speech before the vote.

"We know the power of words but can keep quiet and listen if we have to, and defend our families with a courage beyond that of men's if danger threatens."

"It is thanks to being a woman and not despite it that I want to be a good president of Hungary," she added.

Earlier she posted a photo of her, her husband and her three children on social media, saying it "means a lot to me that my family is here with me".

