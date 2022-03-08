While political and economic sanctions are hammering Russia from all sides, the art and sports worlds have also issued harsh penalties against Russia.

Prominent performers are revoking show dates and putting pressure on Russia's art organisations.

Ukraine's culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko has joined gallery owners, artists, musicians, actors and film directors, calling for tougher, broader cultural sanctions by signing a petition.

They have called on international institutions to halt artistic and cultural agreements with Russia, terminate ties with Russian nationals on advisory boards, and prohibit Russian participation in significant art events.

Russia is also encountering a major sporting fallout, including being punted out of this year’s football World Cup and calling for a global ban from competitions.

Here is a breakdown of some of the artists, athletes, cultural and sports organisations that are hitting back at Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Eurovision

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on February 25 that Russia has been excluded from participating in the contest this year.

This May, no performers representing the nation will be permitted to compete.

''The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute,'' the EBU confirmed in a statement.

Previously, Iceland, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands have called for Russia to be banned from Eurovision. The Finnish government stated that they would not send a representative to the contest in case of Russia's participation.

The European Film Academy (EFA)

On March 1, The festival decided to boycott Russian films, supporting a public petition of the Ukrainian Film Academy for the international boycott of Russian cinema, including showings on the international film circuit.

"We acknowledge and appreciate those brave filmmakers in Russia who stand up against this war. But in view of a brutal and unjustified attack, we have to stand with our sisters and brothers in Ukraine whose lives are at risk,'' the EFA said in a statement.

Cannes

The 75th Cannes Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held in France on May 17-28, will not accept an official delegation from Moscow.

The organisers of one of the most crucial events in the film industry stated that they support the people of Ukraine and condemn the Russian Federation.

"Unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people, it has been decided that we will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government," according to a statement from Cannes.

The Metropolitan Opera

The most well-known opera house in the US, New York's Metropolitan Opera, declared that it will not work with Russian artists or institutions that back President Vladimir Putin until the country's invasion ends.