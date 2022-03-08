Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a second satellite into space just as world powers awaited Tehran's decision in negotiations over the country's tattered nuclear deal.

State television on Tuesday identified the launch as coming in Shahroud Desert without specifying when the launch took place.

However, it came as Iran’s top diplomat at the months-long talks suddenly flew home late Monday for consultations, a sign of the growing pressure on Tehran as the negotiations appear to be nearing their end.

The Guard said the Noor-2 satellite reached a low orbit on the Ghased satellite carrier, IRNA reported. It described the Ghased as a three-phase, mixed fuel satellite carrier.

US officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The launch comes days after satellite pictures suggested Iran's civilian program suffered another failed launch.

Noor means “light” in Farsi. The Guard launched its first Noor satellite in 2020, revealing to the world it ran its own space program.

The head of the US Space Command later dismissed the satellite as “a tumbling webcam in space” that wouldn’t provide Iran vital intelligence – though it showed Tehran’s ability to successfully get into orbit after a series of setbacks.

The US has alleged Iran’s satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution and has called on Tehran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.