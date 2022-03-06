At least seven people have been killed, including two children, when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines.

Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured and six people were killed on Saturday when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines near the town of Winterset.

Among those killed were two children under the age of five and four adults.

In Lucas County, officials confirmed one death and multiple reported injuries.

Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa from the afternoon until Saturday night with storms also causing damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and other areas of eastern Iowa.

Officials reported a number of homes were damaged, roads were blocked by downed lines and tree branches were shredded by the strong winds.

At one point, power outages affected about 10,000 in the Des Moines area.

