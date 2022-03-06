Senior United States officials have travelled to Venezuela to meet with the government of Nicolas Maduro, with Washington seeking to isolate Russia as the onslaught against Ukraine intensifies.

US State Department and White House officials held a round of talks with Venezuelan officials on Saturday, but reached no agreement, an anonymous source told Reuters news agency.

It was unclear whether a further meeting would be held.

Moscow's invasion of the former Soviet republic has pushed the US to pay closer attention to Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies in Latin America, the New York Times reported, citing anonymous sources.

According to the Times, the current visit to Caracas by US officials is also linked to Washington's alleged interest in replacing part of the oil it currently buys from Russia with the oil it stopped buying from Venezuela.

The White House indicated Friday that it is examining how to reduce Russian oil imports in the wake of the Ukraine invasion without harming US consumers and while maintaining global supply.