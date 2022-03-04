The Supreme Court has reinstated convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence for the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260.

In a 6-3 decision on Friday, the justices sided with the federal challenge to a 2020 ruling by a Boston-based court that had upheld Tsarnaev's conviction but overturned his death sentence.

The Supreme Court faulted the first US Circuit Court of Appeals on its findings that Tsarnaev's right to a fair trial under the US Constitution's Sixth Amendment was violated, and that the trial judge wrongly excluded certain evidence about a separate crime.

The court's six conservative justices were in the majority, with its three liberals dissenting.

"Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes. The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial... He received one," conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court.

Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer called on the court to reconsider capital punishment.

“I have written elsewhere about the problems inherent in a system that allows for the imposition of the death penalty... This case provides just one more example...” he wrote.

