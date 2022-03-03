At least 200 gunmen have been killed in the past three days in Nigeria's central-northern state of Niger during a security operation to clear armed gangs from the area.

The Niger regional commissioner in charge of internal security, Emmanuel Umar, said on Thursday that some leaders of the armed gangs, known locally as bandits, were among those killed.

The operation was led by the army and volunteers from local vigilante groups and community leaders.

In a statement, Umar said 60 motorbikes, which the gangs use to raid villages, weapons and cattle, were recovered from gunmen operating from camps deep inside the vast forests in the state.

An army spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions.

