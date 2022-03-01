Israel’s Supreme Court has suspended the evictions of four Palestinian families from the occupied east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where they have battled attempts by Jewish settler groups to oust them.

Justice Isaac Amit, in a ruling by a three-judge panel, wrote the families would be recognised as protected tenants and would pay a Jewish settler group a symbolic annual rent of 2,400 shekels (about $740) “until a determination of ... land rights.”

The land rights battle between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the neighbourhood has sparked clashes and partly fuelled the 11-day war in May between Israel and Palestine.

The Palestinian family received their eviction order in November, with a deadline to vacate by March 1.

A lawyer for the family, Medhat Diba, said the Jerusalem Magistrate’s court agreed to suspend the eviction until it ruled on an appeal launched by the Palestinians.

