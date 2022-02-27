About 12,000 people in Malaysia have been evacuated from their homes after heavy rains caused flooding in the country's northern states.

Addressing the recent flooding on Sunday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said authorities were being mobilised to evacuate victims.

"Many of those affected are being rescued and are taken to safer places," he said in a Facebook post.

Official data showed 11,831 people housed in flood relief centres in the northern states of Kelantan and Terengganu as of 4:30 pm local time (GMT 0830) on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department warned that bad weather was to continue in these states, with heavy rain also expected in much of the peninsula as well as in parts of Borneo island.

Heavy rains to continue