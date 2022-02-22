TÜRKİYE
Turkish biotech company develops artificial veins
INVAMED-RD Global announced the production of artificial veins that could potentially reduce reliance on medicines for the prevention of blood clots.
Company head Rasit Dinc (L) said the veins will be used if animal trials and clinical studies are successful. / AA Archive
February 22, 2022

A Turkish biotech company has successfully developed artificial veins that will be used in cardiovascular and neurovascular patients after further testing.

INVAMED-RD Global announced in a statement on Tuesday that it produced artificial veins in laboratories using interdisciplinary research and advanced health technologies developed by expert engineers and scientists.

The prosthetic veins have almost the same level of flexibility of normal veins in a human body, thanks to biotechnological infrastructure and specific 3D bioprinters, it said.

They will be employed in cardiovascular and neurovascular patients, enabling them to live their lives without using medicines that help prevent blood clots.

The artificial veins were created using high-temperature Teflon technology, biopolymer, and 3D bioprinters. They can fully attach to living tissue, constituting a significant advancement in medical technology that gives hope to patients awaiting organ transplantation.

Lab tests have shown that these veins are compatible with organic cells in the human body, and patient-specific veins may be created using 3D electrospinning, 3D printers, and laser scanning machines.

The company's head, Rasit Dinc, said laboratory studies were successful and that the artificial veins would be used for human health if animal trials and clinical studies are successful.

SOURCE:AA
