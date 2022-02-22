A Turkish biotech company has successfully developed artificial veins that will be used in cardiovascular and neurovascular patients after further testing.

INVAMED-RD Global announced in a statement on Tuesday that it produced artificial veins in laboratories using interdisciplinary research and advanced health technologies developed by expert engineers and scientists.

The prosthetic veins have almost the same level of flexibility of normal veins in a human body, thanks to biotechnological infrastructure and specific 3D bioprinters, it said.

They will be employed in cardiovascular and neurovascular patients, enabling them to live their lives without using medicines that help prevent blood clots.

