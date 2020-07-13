WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many injured after fire erupts on US navy ship
Seventeen sailors and four civilians hospitalised after an explosion and fire on a ship at Naval Base San Diego, officials say.
Many injured after fire erupts on US navy ship
Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020. / AP
July 13, 2020

Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, US military officials have said.

The blaze was reported on Sunday shortly before 9 am on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet.

Seventeen sailors and four civilians were hospitalised with "non-life-threatening injuries," Raney said in a brief statement. 

He didn't provide additional details.

Previously, officials said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigation under way

Recommended

The cause of the fire was under investigation. 

It wasn't immediately known where on the 255-metre amphibious assault vessel the blast and the fire occurred.

The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port, and the ship was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board, Raney said — far fewer than the thousand typically on the ship when it’s on active duty.

All crew members were accounted for, said Admiral Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.

"We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base, and shipboard firefighters aboard USS Bonhomme Richard," Gilday said in a statement.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines