A popular Italian television quiz, L'Eredita, sparked controversy when in May of this year, a question about Israel surfaced on the show. The competitor said ‘Tel Aviv' when asked to give the name of the capital city. The talk show host, Flavio Insinna, did not accept this as the correct answer, and went on to correct the contestant by saying it was Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Association in Italy, and the Association of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, however, were not happy.

The Italian courts - where the matter ended up - agreed. The subsequent court ruling stated that "International law does not recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel."

On June 5, Insinna tried to end the controversy by reading out a clarification. “We can involuntarily find ourselves at the centre of a controversy that calls into question events that certainly do not belong to a program like ours to intervene. On the issue, however, there are different positions. In view of this, we must not enter into such a delicate dispute, and we apologise for having raised it involuntarily.”

The case, which was settled in the Court of Rome’s Human Rights and Immigration division, found that "it is the Italian state that does not recognise Jerusalem as the capital."