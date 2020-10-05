President Donald Trump has been released from the military hospital where for three days he received an unprecedented level of care for Covid-19.

Wearing a mask and stepping gingerly on Monday, Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a waiting SUV that carried him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight back to the White House.

Trump, who remains contagious, was expected to continue his recovery from the White House, where he will be cared for 24/7 by a team of doctors and nurses.

Still, he indicated he won't be kept off the campaign trail for long, tweeting “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!"

His return comes as the White House is still learning the extent of the outbreak that has sickened over a dozen close contacts of the president over the last week.

READ MORE: Trump's medical status unclear as doctors suggest Monday discharge

Outbreak within White House

Trump’s return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday morning.

White House officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at the hospital where doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.