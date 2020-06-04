Hong Kong’s legislature approved a contentious bill on Thursday that makes it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem.

The legislation was approved after anti-Beijing opposition lawmakers tried to disrupt the vote. The bill was passed with 41 lawmakers voting for it and just one voting against.

Most of the opposing side's lawmakers boycotted the vote out of protest.

The anti-Beijing camp sees the anthem bill as an infringement of freedom of expression and the greater rights that residents of the semi-autonomous city have compared to mainland China.

The pro-Beijing majority said the law was necessary for Hong Kong citizens to show appropriate respect for the anthem.

$6,000 fine

Those found guilty of intentionally abusing the “March of the Volunteers” face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars ($6,450).

The legislative debate was earlier suspended after anti-Beijing lawmakers staged a protest, with one dropping a pot of pungent liquid in the chamber.

Raising a sign that said “A murderous regime stinks for ten thousand years,” lawmaker Ray Chan walked to the front with the pot hidden inside a Chinese paper lantern.

When security guards tried to stop him, he dropped the lantern and the pot, and was ejected from the meeting. Another lawmaker who accompanied him was also ejected.

The chamber was evacuated and police and firemen were called in to investigate the incident.