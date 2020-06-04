Germany and three other European Union states are forging a new alliance aimed at securing access to coronavirus vaccines, once developed, and making sure they are distributed fairly around the world, business daily Handelsblatt reported.

Handelsblatt quoted German Health Minister Jens Spahn and his colleagues from France, Italy and the Netherlands as writing in a letter to the EU Commission it had seen that access to vaccines is "one of the most urgent issues that the European Union has to address at present".

Therefore, a core group of member states had joined up to "achieve the fastest and best possible outcome in negotiations with key players in the pharmaceutical industry".

The four, acting on Berlin's initiative, want to prevent the EU from losing out to the United States and China in the race for a coronavirus vaccine, the paper reported.

Efforts by US President Donald Trump to gain first access to vaccine candidates in return for billions of dollars invested in pharmaceutical companies are viewed with suspicion in Europe, Handelsblatt added.