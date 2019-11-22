Senior lawyer Zafaryab Jilani represented Muslim parties in the case over the land of the disputed Babri mosque in the Supreme Court.

Jilani has been associated with the campaign for the reconstruction of Babri mosque at the disputed site in Ayodhya since the early 80s. He was appointed as the first convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee after its inception in 1986. Apart from the Babri Masjid case, he has represented the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in several high profile cases.

He is now seeking a review of the Ayodhya verdict that many have viewed as a massive blow to India's Muslim community.

You have decided to seek a review of the Ayodhya verdict. Considering that the Supreme Court’s verdict passed unanimously by all five judges, how hopeful are you that the petition will be accepted?

Zafaryab Jilani: I cannot comment if it would be accepted or not. That power lies within the domain of judges, and it is their prerogative. But we have a very valid grievance, and we consider it our right to challenge the judgment. So, we will use this right. Then it is up to the judges whether they accept it or reject it.

Many people - both within and outside the Muslim community - argue that the wave of majoritarianism in the country is such that even if the verdict had gone in favour of Muslims, Babri Masjid would not be reconstructed.

In such a scenario, doesn’t a review petition seem futile?

ZJ: All these doubts are expressed by the people who are/were ready to surrender the mosque for different reasons. I represent the people who are not prepared to surrender.

We will not surrender any mosque as it is not permissible under Sharia rulings. It is not that we won’t accept legal judgements, but since we are convinced of our position, we will continue to pursue the case and fight as long as we can.

Even some leading Islamic ulema (scholars) of the country - whom I won’t name - wanted us to leave the case and surrender the land unilaterally to Hindus. They were scared to contest the case and said it wouldn’t yield any results. But it is not about yielding results, but fighting for justice.

But some of the litigants from your side like Iqbal Ansari (whose father Hashim Ansari was the first litigant of the case) have opposed a review petition.

ZJ: I won’t comment on his stand as of now because I believe he is yet to take a final call. Let us give him some time. We will have to wait to know his final decision.

You have also accused the district administration of Uttar Pradesh of mounting pressure on people in Ayodhya to restrain them from speaking against the Ayodhya verdict.