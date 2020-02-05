Romania's liberal government collapsed in a parliamentary no-confidence vote on Wednesday after only three months in office, bringing the EU member closer to early elections.

A total of 261 of 465 MPs voted in favour of a motion against the minority government led by Ludovic Orban, which took over in November.

"The Orban government fell. It's a very big step for Romanian democracy," said Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the opposition Social Democrats (PSD), which had launched the motion.

The move was triggered by Orban's attempt to change the law for local elections, reintroducing a two-round voting system. The change won't be implemented now that the government has collapsed.

The PSD is vehemently opposed because it sees the move as a threat to their chances of success in local elections due in June.

'Retrogressive forces'