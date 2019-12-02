Every year more than one hundred thousand patients waiting for organ transplants around the world die, either due to limited organ donation or not being able to access transplant services (According to the International Transplant Network).

In Australia, although rates have been improving over the past few years, the country remains well behind other equally developed nations when it comes to organ transplants.

“Dying to Live”, a documentary film produced in 2018, asks why, amplifying a long-overdue debate. The film presents several stories of people on the organ waiting list, and shows the struggle they and their loved ones go through in order to enjoy some semblance of normalcy in their daily lives –if at all possible.

[NOTE: Due to copyrights, the full film is no longer available to view online.]

In 2004, Allan Turner lost his daughter Zaidee when she was seven years old because of a brain aneurysm. Zaidee’s wish was to donate her organs. Indeed, Zaidee was the first child under the age of 16 in Victoria at the time, to become an organ and tissue donor. When he learned that Australia’s donor registration and completion rates lag behind many other developed countries, Allan decided to devote his life to promoting this cause.