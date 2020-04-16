As the deadly coronavirus challenges humans from diverse religions, classes and ethnic backgrounds, some medical suggestions such as regular and thorough handwashing and maintenance of both personal and public hygiene have attained universal acceptance.

For many scholars of Islam, today's guidelines are completely in sync with what the Prophet Muhammad practised in his lifetime and insisted on his followers doing in order to enhance both personal and public health.

“Cleanliness comes first in our religion [Islam] among other important issues. Without cleanliness, we cannot even worship,” Huseyin Ari, an expert in the High Council of Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, told TRT World.

Before every prayer, it is mandatory for all Muslims to do wudu or ablution, which includes washing hands, face, nose, mouth, ears, ankles and feet. According to Islam, Muslims have to pray five times a day, which means they practice the ritual of wudu five times a day, adhering to the Prophet Muhammad's instruction on cleanliness.

A devout Muslim's cleanliness goes beyond daily wudu rituals.

Islamic hygiene

The Holy Quran, the book of Islam, which was revealed to the Prophet Muhammed between 610 and 632 AD, touches upon the importance of cleanliness in several verses, commanding the faithful to stay clean.

“God loves those who keep themselves clean,” says one of the Quranic verses.

In another verse, which is one of the earliest revelations: “Clean your garments,” God orders the Prophet Muhammed.

“In the current process of the pandemic, how much importance [personal and public] hygiene carries for our health has been revealed. As a result, it’s very important to pay attention to personal cleanliness in the time of the pandemic,” Ari said.