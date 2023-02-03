Criticizing the recent closure of some Western consulates in Istanbul, Türkiye’s top diplomat has called the decision “deliberate,” adding that the countries involved had not shared any information about what they called “security reasons”.

"We think this was deliberate," said Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu about the closures on Friday.

“This is exactly what we said by summoning the ambassadors to the ministry," he told a news conference in Istanbul with his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero.

Cavusoglu's remarks came a day after Türkiye summoned ambassadors of Western countries, including the US, to criticise their decision to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts following recent burnings in Europe of Islam's holy book the Quran.

The ambassadors of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK were also summoned to the Foreign Ministry, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, adding that such simultaneous acts do not show a proportional and prudent approach, but instead only serve the "insidious agenda of terrorist groups."