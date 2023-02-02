Sudan has said it agreed to "move forward" towards normalising relations with Israel during talks with Eli Cohen, the first Israeli foreign minister to have made an official visit to Khartoum.

"It has been agreed to move forward towards the normalisation of relations between the two countries," the Sudanese foreign ministry said on Thursday following a meeting between Cohen and his Sudanese counterpart Ali al-Sadiq.

Cohen also met with Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The pair discussed "ways to establish fruitful relations" between the two countries and "prospects of cooperation" in areas including security and energy, according to a statement by Sudan's sovereign council.

Israel's foreign ministry said Cohen was on a "historic diplomatic trip" and would deliver a statement later on Thursday.

Sudan in January 2021 formally agreed to normalise relations with Israel in a quid pro quo for the United States removing it from its list of "state sponsors of terrorism", but ties were never formalised.

Cohen, then the intelligence minister, led that same month the first official delegation to Sudan.

In 2020 the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco all normalised relations with Israel as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, vehemently criticised by the Palestinians.

READ MORE:Iran vows revenge for drone attack it blamed on Israel: report

'Essential' relations

Thursday's talks touched briefly on "achieving stability and peace between Israel and the Palestinians", the Sudanese statement said, without elaborating.

Sudan, an Arab League member, had for decades maintained a rigid anti-Israel stance under longtime president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in April 2019 following mass protests against his rule.

Khartoum was removed from the US blacklist in December 2020 after 27 years of crippling sanctions which strangled Sudan's economy under Bashir.