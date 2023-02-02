Thursday, February 2, 2023

Kiev deserves EU entry talks 'this year': Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his war-torn country deserved to start EU accession talks "this year".

"I believe that Ukraine deserves to start negotiations on EU membership this year," Zelenskyy said after talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

He said further integration with the European bloc would inspire Ukrainians and give them "motivation" to fight against Russian troops.

Here are the other developments:

2300 GMT — US backs Russians competing as neutrals in Olympics

The United States backs moves to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part at the 2024 Olympics as neutral athletes provided they are prevented from displaying their national flags or emblems, the White House said.

"The United States has supported suspending Russia and Belarus' sport national governing bodies from international sports federations," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

However, if athletes are invited to an international event, such as the Olympics, "it should be absolutely clear that they are not representing the Russian or Belarussian states," she said.

"The use of official state Russian, Belarussian flags, emblems and anthems should be prohibited as well."

1500 GMT — Zelenskyy wants more economic curbs on Russia

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has said Russia's defeat depends on the swiftness in reducing Moscow’s attempts to circumvent sanctions.

"It is a common European task to reduce Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions, and the faster and better this task is carried out, the closer we will be to the defeat of the Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said during a press conference, adding that talks were held on the 10th sanctions package against Russia.

Earlier on Thursday, EU chief, together with a team of EU commissioners, arrived in the Ukrainian capital to take part in the 24th EU-Ukraine Summit in Kiev, scheduled to take place on Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West wants to inflict a lasting defeat against Moscow and lashed out against EU officials.

1430 GMT — Former Russian officer who fled said he witnessed Ukrainian torture

In an interview with the BBC, Konstantin Yefremo, the most senior Russian officer, said he tried to resign from the army but was dismissed for refusing to return to Ukraine.

According to his interview, he said Ukrainian men were tortured, shot and threatened with rape.

1400 GMT - Center for prosecution crimes in Ukraine to be in The Hague

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said that an international center for the prosecution of crimes in Ukraine would be set up in The Hague.

"It will coordinate the collection of evidence, it will be embedded in the joint investigation team which is supported by our agency Eurojust", von der Leyen said during an official visit in Ukraine.