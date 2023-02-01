WORLD
1 MIN READ
Equatorial Guinea gets 1st female prime minister
In a tweet, Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue congratulated Botey, saying her appointment is proof of the commitment to gender equality and opportunities in the country.
Botey replaces Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, who held the position for nearly eight years.
February 1, 2023

Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema has appointed his vice-minister of education, Manuela Roka Botey, as prime minister, the first time a woman has held the role in the West African country.

Botey replaces Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, who held the position for nearly eight years.

Her new position was announced on state television late on Tuesday.

Obiang, 80, is the world's longest-serving head of state, excluding monarchs. He was reelected last November for a sixth term after winning 94.9 percent of the votes.

READ MORE: World's longest-serving president begins sixth term in Equatorial Guinea

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
