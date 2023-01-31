Dozens of Palestinians and foreign activists have staged a sit-in to protest Israeli plans to demolish the Khan al Ahmar Bedouin community in occupied East Jerusalem.

"The protest aims to confront Israeli plans to forcibly displace the residents of the community," Eid Jahalin, a representative of the Khan al Ahmar residents, told the Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

He said Israel's Supreme Court will rule on the demolition of Palestine's territory on Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government had a Wednesday deadline to present its demolition plan to the apex court.

For years, the Palestinian community has captured international attention due to a legal battle between its residents and the Israeli authorities over its survival.

In September 2018, Israel's Supreme Court approved the community's expulsion, leaving it open to being demolished at any time.

Such plans, however, have since been put on hold several times.

