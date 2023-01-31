WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians protest Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin homes
Inhabitants of Khan al Ahmar community face forcible expulsion after firebrand Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir orders demolition in occupied East Jerusalem area.
Israel's Supreme Court will rule on the demolition on Thursday, residents say. / AA
January 31, 2023

Dozens of Palestinians and foreign activists have staged a sit-in to protest Israeli plans to demolish the Khan al Ahmar Bedouin community in occupied East Jerusalem.

"The protest aims to confront Israeli plans to forcibly displace the residents of the community," Eid Jahalin, a representative of the Khan al Ahmar residents, told the Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

He said Israel's Supreme Court will rule on the demolition of Palestine's territory on Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government had a Wednesday deadline to present its demolition plan to the apex court.

For years, the Palestinian community has captured international attention due to a legal battle between its residents and the Israeli authorities over its survival.

In September 2018, Israel's Supreme Court approved the community's expulsion, leaving it open to being demolished at any time.

Such plans, however, have since been put on hold several times.

READ MORE: Israel to 'strengthen' illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank

Recommended

Bedouin community under pressure

Last week, Israel's firebrand National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered the Bedouin community to be immediately demolished.

Jahalin said there are 250 people living in the community, mostly children.

"Around 180 students from neighbouring communities are enrolled at the schools of the Khan al Ahmar community," he added.

Israel considers the lands on which the Bedouin community is located "state lands," and says that it was built without a permit, an allegation Palestinian residents reject.

READ MORE:Blinken calls for de-escalation in flaring Israeli-Palestinian conflict

SOURCE:AA
