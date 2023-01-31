A Canadian province has decriminalised the possession of small amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other hard drugs in a radical policy shift to address an opioid overdose crisis that has killed thousands.

Officials hope the change in policy on Tuesday will remove the stigma associated with drug use that keeps people from seeking help, and foster the notion that addiction is a health issue.

Stigma and shame around using drugs "drives people to hide their addictions," said British Columbia's chief public health officer Bonnie Henry.

"That means that many people are dying alone," she added.

Adults found in British Columbia with up to 2.5 grams of these drugs, rather than face jail or fines, will be provided with information on how to access addiction treatment programs. And their drugs won't be seized.

Sellers and traffickers of hard drugs, however, will continue to face criminal prosecution during the three-year pilot project.

Addictions treatment gap

British Columbia is the epicentre of a crisis that has seen more than 10,000 overdose deaths since it declared a public health emergency in 2016.

Nationwide the number of fatalities has surpassed 30,000.